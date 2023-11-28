Jackson State improves to 5-1 and leaves the Discover Puerto Rico Classic with a 2-1 record after 60-56 win over St. John's.

With a close 60-56 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, the Jackson State Lady Tigers improve to an impressive 5-1 record. They return from the Discover Puerto Rico Classic with a 2-1 record, having suffered their first loss of the year to the University of Central Florida, 63-54. Though no conference games have been played, the Lady Tigers sit atop the SWAC, above the second place tie of Prairie View A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

Big Win in Our Last Game in Puerto Rico Over St John.. Now Time To Go Home and Prepare For Kansas State.. Thank You To All The Tiger Fans Who Came Out and Tuned in Live.. #TheeiLove | #GoJSUTigers | #LadyTigers | #SwacWbb | #JSU | #Mississippi | #TheeTakeover | pic.twitter.com/ESB2GtEY7a — Jackson State Women’s Basketball (@GoJSUTigersWBB) November 26, 2023

St. John's controlled much of the first quarter. The Red Storm jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead, largely due to the tandem of Jillian Archer and Unique Drake. Jackson State, however, closed the quarter on an 11-4 run. They got contributions all across the roster to help tie the game at 13 at the end of the quarter.

The teams continued to battle back and forth in the second quarter, though the Lady Tigers held the advantage for a majority of the period. After a jumper from Ti'lan Boler gave Jackson State 17-16 lead, the Lady Tigers never gave up the lead for the rest of the half. Jackson State held a 28-22 lead with 3:45 remaining, which was their biggest lead of the first half. St. John's made a push at the end of the quarter, going on a 6-2 run. They entered the break down 30-28.

After half time, the Lady Tigers began to put distance between themselves and the Red Storm on the scoreboard. With a 39-35 lead, Jackson State went on an 8-3 run to close the quarter. Throughout the entire quarter, St. John's scored just 10 points. In the fourth quarter, however, they outscored the Lady Tigers, 18-13. They opened the final period with a quick 5-0 run to go down 47-43. The Red Storm went on to outscore Jackson State 11-7 as they encroached on the lead.

With 45 seconds to go, the Lady Tigers held on to a 55-54 lead. In response to St. John's assault, Jackson State scored four points in quick succession, making it a two possession game. Jillian Archer made a layup with six seconds remaining, but the Lady Tigers had already clinched the victory.