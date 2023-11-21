The previous 0-5 Jackson State Tigers get their first win of the season against the Missouri Tigers in a wild ending

The Jackson State Tigers had social media ablaze with their 73-72 upset over the Missouri Tigers. Jackson State came into the game 0-5, yet they found a way to pull of an electrifying first win of the season. Missouri was a team that made it to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament, which only added to the surprise. Not only had JSU not won a game, but they had lost each of their first five match ups by 14 points or more.

JACKSON STATE STUNS MIZZOU 😮 Jackson State forces a turnover to end the game and pull off the HUGE upset 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oFVTHTCRmQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 20, 2023

The first half was incredibly competitive. After a three-pointer from Missouri's Tamar Bates, JSU went on an 10-2 run to take a 20-15 lead. In response, Missouri ripped off a 14-1 run to go up by eight points. This kind of script is ubiquitous in college basketball. A plucky team gets off to a hot start, but eventually they run out of gas as the superior team turns up the pressure. In most other situations, Missouri would have extended their eight-point lead into double-digits and cruised through the rest of the night.

That, however, was not the case. Jackson State clawed back into the game, even taking a brief 32-31 lead with 2:16 remaining in the first half. Missouri regained a slim lead at half time, going into the break up 37-34.

Coming out of the break, the two teams continued to jockey for positioning. Missouri went on a 12-1 run to establish a 52-44 advantage, but again, the Jackson State Tigers wouldn't go away. Timely baskets from Ken Evans Jr. helped them close the deficit. Missouri held the lead for most of the second half, but Jackson State would take control in brief spurts.

With 1:17 remaining, things started to look grim for JSU. As they trailed 71-65, Jordan O'Neal made a layup to cut the lead to four. Key missed free throws from the Missouri Tigers helped keep Jackson State in the game. With 31 seconds remaining, Chase Adams hit a jump shot to make it a one score game. Eights seconds later, Zeke Cook got a steal that led to an Evans layup. Jackson State fouled, but Missouri's Nick Honor missed one of two free throws, giving his team a slight 72-71 lead.

With 13.9 seconds on the clock, Chase Adams rushed down the floor. He stopped about 10 feet away from the basket on the right wing, screeching to a halt. Adams turned and hit a fadeaway jump shot, putting Jackson State up by a point. Sean East drove the ball down the court and tried to find Jordan Butler for the buzzer beater, but Coltie Young stole the ball, ending the game.

Jackson State guard Chase Adams hit a game-winner to upset Mizzou 73-72: pic.twitter.com/Xth1xoPCgy — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) November 20, 2023

Ken Evans Jr. really stepped up in a big way for the Jackson State Tigers. He finished with 20 points, draining three three-pointers along with four rebounds, and three steals. Jordan O'Neal poured in 18 points and two steals, and Coltie Young chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals, the last of which sealed the game.

One the other side, the Missouri Tigers struggled to find consistent scoring. Nick Honor led with 17 points. Off the bench, Caleb Grill had 15 points and seven rebounds. No one else on the team scored in double-figures.

Jackson State looks to ride the high into their next big matchup against Georgetown on Nov. 25.