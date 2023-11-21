The Jackson State Lady Tigers remain undefeated in the 2023-24 season after a 63-54 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions

With a 63-54 win against the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions, the Jackson State Lady Tigers improve to 3-0. The nine-point victory was their closest win of the year after dominant performances against Tougaloo and LeMoyne-Owen College. Southeastern Louisiana had hoped to bounce back after a 73-50 loss to LSU.

Angel Jackson started out strong for the Lady Tigers. She scored six of their 15 first quarter points. Keshuna Luckett assisted Jackson's first basket, then proceeded to score five points of her own. The Lady Lions, however, had a more egalitarian scoring approach as multiple players found the basket. Neither team went on a particularly big scoring run. Jackson State led 15-12 going into the second quarter of play.

The back and forth style of play bled into the second quarter. Southeastern Louisiana never led, but they always kept the game close. The Lady Tigers' biggest lead was a 26-20 cushion with five minutes to go. In the latter half of the quarter, Lady Lion Ariana Patton displayed her scoring prowess. She scored seven points, hitting two jump shots and a three-pointer, as well as getting an assist to Dijone' Flowers to cut the deficit to two points. Jackson State went into the half up 35-28 after a quick five-point burst.

Jackson State maintained their seven-point halftime lead for much of the third quarter. Of course, there were some fluctuations. For a brief moment, they led by eight points due to a pair of free throws from Luckett. However, the Lady Lions reduced the deficit from 42-34 to just 44-40. Throughout the entire second half, four points was the closest Southeastern Louisiana got.

In the fourth quarter, Avari Berry's free throws helped cut the lead to 53-49 with three minutes to go. From there, the Lady Tigers outscored Southeastern Louisiana 10-5 to seal the game. A three-pointer from Ti'lan Boler, along with clutch free throws from multiple other Tigers helped put the Lady Lions away.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions desperately needed another scoring punch to help Hailey Giaratano. She ended up with 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Avari Berry and Ariana Patton both finished with nine points, though Patton also added four rebounds and two assists. Patton and Dijone' Flowers were the only Lady Lions to make a three-pointer.

Somewhat miraculously, the Jackson State Lady Tigers turned the ball over more times than their opponent, yet they still came out victorious. Their advantage on the glass likely helped as they grabbed nine more rebounds and five more offensive rebounds than Southeastern Louisiana. Angel Jackson led her team with 13 points, as well as two blocks and two steals. Daphane White came off the bench with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Miya Crump, Ti'lan Boler, and Madison Roshelle all had nine points.

In a couple days, Jackson State travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico to play in the Discover Puerto Rico Classic. They tip off against the University of Central Florida on Nov. 23.