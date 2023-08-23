The 2023 MEAC/SWAC challenge between Jackson State and South Carolina State kicks off the HBCU football season. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge always seems to draw a lot of interest from the HBCU community as alumni relish the opportunity to say that their conference reigns supreme in football. But, this year's matchup is even more intriguing. The battle is a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl which featured Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Tigers in a losing 31-10 effort.

Here are some key facts about the matchup, what to look for, and how to watch.

New-Look Jackson State Tigers Team

A lot has changed for Jackson State since they last faced off against South Carolina State. The most obvious change is Deion Sanders departed the team to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The move saw him take several star players from the team on both offense and defense, including QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/DB Travis Hunter. The Tigers also lost key pieces of their defense to the NFL with Isaiah Bolden being drafted by the Patriots and Aubrey Miller being signed as an Undrafted Free Agent for the Miami Dolphins. The 2021 team also featured James Houston IV, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Jackson State, now led by head coach T.C. Taylor, also has had to manage roster turnover. Even after Sander's departure, Jackson State lost key players to the transfer portal such as John Graves III who transferred to Florida A&M after transferring to Jackson State in the Spring. However, Taylor and the Tigers also brought in talent from the transfer portal. Duke Miller, a JUCO standout who committed to New Mexico State in December but then transferred to Alcorn before flipping his commitment to Jackson State, looks to bring playmaking ability to the offense as a wide receiver. Washington State transfer Washington State Transfer Syr Riley, a six-four, 318-pound offensive lineman, also looks to make a difference on Jackson State's roster.

Who will Jackson State start at Quarterback?

Jackson State had two successful seasons under former starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders posted career numbers of 6,983 yards with 616 completions on 901 attempts and 70 Touchdowns while only throwing 14 interceptions. This season's starting quarterback position won't be determined until game time, per CW39 reporter Blake Levine.

“I have not,” TC Taylor said when he was asked if he'd named a starting quarterback for the week 0 matchup. “We'll take that into the game…the guy that we decide to go with, we're gonna send him out there that we feel good about. We know it's game week. Our guys are getting reps, our guys have been looking good…but we'll see when that time comes.”

Taylor has three options to choose from at QB: former Virginia Tech quarterback Jason Brown, former JUCO All-American Phillip Short, and former University of Louisiana at Lafayette quarterback Zy McDonald. All three have talent but T.C. Taylor will have to determine which player he believes can lead the offense the best headed into the season.

Can South Carolina State bounce back from a 3-8 season?

Following their win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, the Bulldogs faced immense struggles. They finished last season 3-8 and 1-4 in conference. Their lone win in-conference came against the eventual Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central Eagles. That was also the last game that they won all season. Head coach Buddy Pough looks to field a more experienced team this season.

“We have 10 or 11 guys on the team that are graduate students,” Pough said in an article written by Times & Democrat sports editor Ravis Boland. “Normally, the older the better. We have a team that knows how to prepare, and these guys as a whole have the ability to lead our team. I look forward to [seeing] how they work week-to-week, and if we have all the pieces in place.”

South Carolina State has a lot of defensive stars returning to the field. The Bulldogs were able to land Delaware Staet transfer Aiden Weber and still have star defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt and standout defensive end Jeblonski Green. On offense starting quarterback Cory Fields returns. Fields was the starting quarterback when South Carolina State won the Celebration Bowl, throwing for four touchdowns.

Where to watch the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

The 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will air on broadcast television for the first time in its eighteen-year history. The game will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 PM EST. The game will also be able to be viewed via the ESPN App.