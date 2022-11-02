Following the tragic death of rapper Takeoff Tuesday morning in Houston, Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has decided to make a cautionary move that prevents his players from going outside the team’s hotel ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas Southern in Houston.

Sanders gave a message to his team, explaining his decision while citing Takeoff’s death (h/t Myron Medcalf of ESPN).

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That’s our rappers,” Sanders said, per video of his message. “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So that eliminates all of y’all leaving that hotel. Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

Sanders also made sure to remind his players to not partake in ” that foolish game,” which was a reference to the dice game that led to Takeoff’s sudden passing. “You all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you’re valuable to us,” he said. “Let’s think about that. Let’s pray for the families.”

Jackson State football has been dominant on the field this season, as it carries an undefeated 5-0 record to weekend’s showdown with the 3-2 Texas Southern. The last time Jackson State football was on the field, they destroyed Southern in a 35-0 victory.

After facing off with Texas Southern, Jackson State football will prepare for a matchup against Alabama A&M and Alcorn State with the hopes of finishing the season with an unblemished record — assuming that they take care of business first this Saturday.