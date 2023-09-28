The Jackson State University women's basketball team released their 2023-2024 basketball schedule via a press release obtained by HBCU Pulse. The Lady Tigers, led by head coach Tomekia Reed, have been dominant in the SWAC over the past few seasons. The team ended the 2022-2023 season with an impressive 21-10 overall record (17-1 in conference) and was the top seed in the SWAC Tournament but lost on a last-second buzzer-beater to Southern University. They were then invited to the NIT Tournament but lost in the first round to Memphis 79-68.

The Lady Tigers look to continue their in-conference dominance and out-of-conference success this season. The team will open their season at home against LeMoyne-Owen on November 7th at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. After the home opener, Jackson State will host Tougaloo on November 15th before hitting the road to face Southeastern Louisiana on November 20th. The Lady Tigers will then travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to compete in the San Juan Shootout against Central Florida, the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, and St. John's University from November 23rd to November 25th.

Following their return from Puerto Rico, the Tigers will begin a five-game road stretch, starting with a matchup against Kansas State on December 1st, followed by a game against Oregon State on December 9th. Jackson State will then head back home to match up against Mississippi State on December 14th. Continuing their journey, the Tigers will travel to face Miami on December 20th and close out their non-conference slate with a game against Texas on December 27th.

Jackson State kicks off SWAC conference play at home against Alcorn State on January 6th. They will then hit the road to face Alabama State on January 13th and Alabama A&M on January 15th.

The Tigers will return home to host Prairie View A&M on January 20th and Texas Southern on January 22nd at the AAC. They will then travel to Florida to take on Bethune-Cookman on January 27th and Florida A&M on January 29th.

In February, Jackson State will play host to Grambling State on February 3rd and Southern University on February 5th before opening another road swing at Mississippi Valley State on February 10th and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on February 12th. The team will then return home to host Florida A&M on February 17th and Bethune-Cookman on February 19th.

After hosting the two Florida teams, the Tigers will embark on a three-game road trip against Alcorn State on February 24th, Texas Southern on March 2nd, and Prairie View A&M on March 4th. Jackson State will conclude the 2023-24 regular season with two home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 7th and Mississippi Valley State on March 9th.

The season will conclude with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Basketball Tournament will be held at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama from March 13th to March 16th.