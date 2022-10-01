Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Eagles

Currently sitting atop the AFC South division with a 2-1 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the NFL’s most surprising teams thus far. Up next is the lone undefeated team remaining, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the following items are for the Jaguars Week 6 predictions.

Doug Pederson looks to have been the perfect solution for the team to move past the Urban Meyer debacle, a situation that pushed this franchise back many years. But the offense, specifically Trevor Lawrence, looks to finally be in the right head space and is filling the role perfectly of becoming this squad’s leader.

Offseason signee Christian Kirk was signed to a massive contract, and all he has done up to this point is make good on that deal – and then some. His connection with Lawrence has been top-notch, as the former Cardinals receiver ranks near the top in all measurable categories for wide receivers.

But their matchup against the Eagles is going to be their toughest test yet, as the red-hot Eagles will be looking to get to 4-0. With this matchup having the potential to be the highest-scoring game of the week, let’s look ahead to our Jaguars Week 4 predictions.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars RBs James Robinson and Travis Etienne combine for 150 total yards and 2 TDs

Entering the 2022 NFL season, both James Robinson and Travis Etienne were coming off of early ends to their previous seasons due to injury.

For Robinson, he has made a miraculously-fast recovery from the Achilles tear he suffered last season. It’s not only surprising that Robinson is back this early in the season, but the fact that he is earning the majority of touches in that backfield – and looks great doing it – that is the most surprising.

Etienne was not even able to make an impact last season, as a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie campaign even before it began. But he too is back and making plays for the Jaguars, even if not in the role many envisioned for him when he was drafted.

On the year, the Eagles are around the middle of the pack in rushing yardage allowed, having let 61 carries go for 330 yards and 4 TDs. Their 5.4 YPC is third-most in the league, but 61 carries is tied for third-fewest on the year.

Game script likely will keep Lawrence busy throwing the ball, which should keep both Robinson and Etienne busy, both on the ground and through the air.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence throws for 300 yards but commits 3 turnovers

The biggest reason why the Jaguars have been so successful to start the year has been because of Lawrence and the growth he has made. Being held back by Meyer could have stunted his growth, but Pederson looks to have surrounded Lawrence with the right support staff, helping unlock that first overall pick talent.

Up to this point, Lawrence has been held under 300 passing yards in all three games, but that ends Sunday – if the Jaguars are forced into playing from behind early, then Lawrence will have to take on a larger load than normal to try and help his team stay in the game.

Expecting 45+ attempts is on the high end for a game for Lawrence, but he may be put in that situation where that becomes the outcome. Kirk, Zay Jones, and others certainly would benefit from a higher passing rate, but more attempts can lead to an increase in turnovers, something that Lawrence has mostly avoided up to this point this year.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars put up 30 points but still lose to the Philadelphia Eagles

Sometimes being a part of a high-scoring affair does not always go your way, and the Eagles have the firepower to one-up the Jaguars in a shootout. With Philadelphia being 6.5-point favorites and the line set at 45.5 total points, neither team’s defense should have a good day on Sunday.

Getting to 30 would be the second consecutive game that happened for the Jaguars, as their 38-10 drubbing on the road against the Chargers was a bit of an eye-opening experience for those who doubted them. Playing once again on the road may be a bit hostile for the Jaguars to handle, but they have been able to block out plenty of noise during their strong start this year.

As long as the offense keeps humming along and the defense is able to slow down Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and others somewhat, then the Jaguars have a shot. But flying home with an above-average record looks to be a tough outcome to bank on for the Jaguars, so a .500 start through the first four games of the season is a very optimistic consolation price.