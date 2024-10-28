ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liberty looks to rebound from an embarrassing loss as they face Jacksonville State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Jacksonville State-Liberty prediction and pick.

Jacksonville State comes into the game sitting at 4-3 but on a four-game winning streak. They opened the year with losses to Coastal Carolina, Louisville, and a three-point loss on the road to Eastern Michigan. Since then, they have dominated. Each of the four wins has been by three scores or more.

Liberty is 5-1 on the year. After wins over Campbell, New Mexico State, and UTEP, they would face ECU. They would make a comeback to get the win. After their canceled game with App State, they faced FIU, winning in overtime. Last time out, they faced Kennesaw State. The game was tied at the end of the first half, but Kennesaw State would take a 27-17 in the fourth quarter. Liberty would score, but not be able to make the full comeback, falling to Kennesaw 27-24.

Here are the Jacksonville State-Liberty College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Jacksonville State-Liberty Odds

Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -108

Liberty: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 63.5 (-105)

Under: 63.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Liberty

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Huff has led the offense for Jacksonville State. He has completed 99 of 152 passes for 1,406 yards this year. He has eight touchdown passes but also has four interceptions. Huff has been sacked nine times but has been great running the ball. He has 94 carries for 654 yards this year and eight scores.

Cam Vaughn leads the receiving corps this year. He has 24 receptions for 348 yards and a score. Michael Pettaway has also been solid. He has 17 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Brock Rechsteiner has eight receptions for 151 yards on the year with two touchdowns. In the running game, Tre Stewart has led the way. He has 107 carries for 682 yards this year. He has also scored 11 times. Meanwhile, Anwar Lewis has 35 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State is 87th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 90th in opponent yards. They are 63rd against the pass while sitting 121st against the rush. Reginald Hughes is second on the team in tackles with 44 while having 3.5 sacks on the year. J-Rock Swain also has 2.5 sacks on the year. Further, Antonio Carter has been solid. He leads the team with 54 tackles while breaking up two passes and having an interception. Jabari Mack has also been great. He has five pass breakups, two interceptions, and one touchdown on the year.

Why Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kaidon Salter has led the way this year for Liberty. He has completed 97 of 159 passes this year for 1,280 yards. Further, he has ten touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Salter has been sacked nine times but still has run the ball well. He has 61 rushes for 278 yards this year and two touchdowns. His top target this year has been Treon Sibley. Sibley has 21 receptions this year for 397 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Tyson Mobley has 21 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown. Reese Smith has also been solid, bringing in 13 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Elijah Canion has 12 receptions for 191 yards and two scores.

In the running game, Quinton Cooley has led the way. He has run 91 times this year for 582 yards. Further, he has scored six times. Billy Lucas has also been solid this year. He has run 75 times on the year for 355 yards. He has also scored four times this year.

Liberty is 35th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 19th in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the run while sitting 45th against the pass. TJ Bush Jr has been great this year. He is second on the team with 30 tackles while he also had five sacks on the year. Further, he has defended three passes this year. Quinton Reese has also been solid, with two sacks and a forced fumble this year. Dexter Ricks Jr. has two interceptions while he also has two passes defended. Further, Liberty has 11 sacks while having eight takeaways.

Final Jacksonville State-Liberty Prediction & Pick

Liberty has covered the spread just once this year and last week lost as a 27-point favorite this year. Jacksonville State has covered in each of their last four games. They have covered in every game they have won while failing to cover in their three losses this year. This game will come down to the Liberty run defense. Jacksonville State is fourth in the nation in rush yards per game, but Liberty is one of the best run defenses in the nation. They rebound in this one and get the win.

Final Jacksonville State-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -1.5 (-105)