In a recent interview, the star mentioned that Priscilla Presley approved his Elvis voice needed for the part, according to GQ.

“She said I got the voice right, which was everything I needed to get,” Elordi said.

Jacob Elordi preparing for Elvis and his voice

As for the rest of him, he perfectly fits the portrayal of The King of Rock N' Roll. Sofia Coppola, the director, needed someone who could tap into the darker side of Elvis.

“I really wanted these archetypes of her [Priscilla] being very female and him being very male. That an actor today has that kind of supermasculine actor quality…I don't know if there's that many of them,” the director said.

Eldori prepared for the role by reading Priscilla's book and watching old DVDs of Elvis's performances.

As for preparing for the voice, he stayed on Elvis's voice the entire time on set. He explained why in the GQ interview.

“There's all these layers and hoops that you have to jump through to get to that voice,” the actor explained. “So for me personally to be dropping out my voice and then coming in, it's not going to work.”

The preparation paid off, considering the complement from Priscilla — whom the movie Priscilla is based on.

Want to hear the actor's voice for yourself? You can check out Jacob Elordi as Elvis in Priscilla, which is in theaters now.