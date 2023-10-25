Elvis is pretty well known; however, actor Jacob Elordi, who is portraying him, knew The King of Rock mostly from the animated movie Lilo & Stich.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, he opened up about Elvis. Elordi plays the singer in the film Priscilla, and it turns out he didn't know much about him before getting the part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley

“The most I knew of Elvis was in Lilo & Stitch…Which is a lot,” the actor told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

He's referring to the 2002 film when Lilo (Daveigh Chase) — a big Elvis fan — converts her alien pet, Stitch (Chris Sanders), into a diehard Presley fan. Additionally, the soundtrack to the film features several of the rocker's songs, including Burning Love, Suspicious Minds, and Hound Dog.

As for the movie Priscilla, it's a Sofia Coppola-directed film that follows the life of Priscilla Presley and the romance she had with Elvis.

Elordi mentioned it was a “little bit terrifying” taking on The King, and he initially didn't feel very confident.

“Sofia had sent me these sides that said Elivs, and I kinda just was like, ‘There's no chance that this is happening,” he recalled. “I watched this clip of him when he came back from the Army in Germany and read the lines for like 15 minutes and then shot two takes not thinking it would go anywhere.”

RECOMMENDED
Actress Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley.
Frequent Sofia Coppola collaborator helped Cailee Spaeney land role

Nathanael Fakes ·

The Little Mermaid poster and Sofia Coppola with an underwater background.
The Little Mermaid: Why Sofia Coppola didn’t direct live-action adaptation

Andrew Korpan ·

Sofia Coppola next to Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 poster with skyline background.
Sofia Coppola nearly directed the last Twilight movie that was ‘too weird’

Andrew Korpan ·

Regarding Presley's voice, Jacob Elordi wasn't sure he nailed it. But, in the end, Coppola liked his audition and got the part opposite Cailee Spaeny, who stars as Priscilla Presley.

He seems to have Lilo & Stitch to thank for the early lessons.