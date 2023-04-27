It seems Facebook is un-clicking “like” on its original breakout talk show Red Table Talk. The roundtable discussion show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and featuring her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris is being cancelled by Facebook Watch, according to Deadline.

The company is pivoting to VR-focused content and away from more traditional scripted and unscripted programming. Red Table Talk was the last remaining original series on the docket for Facebook Watch, and by far the most successful. It boasted around 11 million social media followers, and streamed 129 episodes over five seasons since its premiere in 2018. It even had its own spinoff, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Many of the show’s most memorable moments centered on personal topics involving Jada Pinkett Smith herself, such as the episode where she admits to a relationship with August Alsina while she was separated from Will Smith a few years back.

She also addressed Will Smith‘s infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock on the show.

Another popular episode featured Jada getting the first public interview with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, after it was revealed that Woods and Tristan Thompson had an affair during his marriage to Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian.

News of the show being cancelled by Facebook Watch does not necessarily mean that the series isn’t continuing however. The production company behind Red Table Talk, Westbrook Studios — which is co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith — is currently searching for another platform that might want to renew the series.