Another member of the IPC, Jade, has been revealed as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail!! Check out the Jade drip marketing and official reveal posted by HoYoverse here.
Jade Drip Marketing & Official Reveal
“Wealth is the recipe to happiness. Giving it to those who desire happiness is making the best use of it. In this way, my job also brings people happiness. Anyone can receive this blessing… They only have to pay an equivalent price.”
"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Jade
A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Her Cornerstone is “Jade of Credit.” A cold and elegant moneylender, she is skilled at understanding the human heart, with a personal hobby called “Bonajade Exchange.” She's willing to wait patiently for high-value acquisitions and adept at extracting value from seemingly destitute clients.
We first see Jade while learning of Aventurine's, then known as Kakavasha, past. She is a member of the Interastral Peace Corporation or the IPC. We know of multiple members of this corporation, including a handful of playable ones like Aventurine and Topaz. Many more are mentioned, such as Diamond, Obsidian, and Opal. All of the members of the “Ten Stonehearts” are named after their Cornerstone. Jade's cornerstone is the “Jade of Credit.”
When will Jade be playable in Honkai Star Rail?
Jade is a 5-star Quantum character on the Path of Erudition. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3. This update is scheduled to go live on June 19, 2024.
Who are the Jade Voice Actors?
For the English voiceover, Jade is voiced by Faye Mata. Her previous notable roles include Lulu from League of Legends, Metera and Sierokarte from Granblue Fantasy, and Petra from Fire Emblem Three Houses.
Kotono Mitsuishi provides Jade's voice in the Japanese version of the game. She's most known for voicing Misato Katsuragi from Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon.
