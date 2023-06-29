During a recent appearance at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Jaden Smith revealed that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, was the one who introduced their family to psychedelics. The 24-year-old musician credited his mother for taking the initial step toward exploring these substances, USA Today reports.

Jaden explained that his mother had been the first to venture into the world of psychedelics, and over time, the rest of the family followed suit. He stated, “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

According to Jaden, his own experiences with psychedelics have had a profound impact on his relationships, particularly with his siblings. He expressed that despite the typical arguments and conflicts between siblings, the use of psychedelics has allowed him to develop a deep sense of love and empathy towards his sister, Willow Smith, and half-brother, Trey Smith.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The use of psychedelics remains illegal in most parts of the United States. However, certain states like Colorado and Oregon have partial legalization, with recreational use of magic mushrooms permitted in Colorado.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances such as MDMA, LSD, and psilocybin (found in magic mushrooms). Researchers are exploring their efficacy in treating mental and physical conditions, including PTSD and depression. Some individuals have even reported that psychedelic therapy has positively impacted their relationships.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, previously discussed her own experiences with psychedelics on her Facebook Watch talk show, “Red Table Talk.” She shared how plant medicine helped her overcome depression and address the underlying issues contributing to her mental state.