Jadeveon Clowney gets concerning update after sustaining ankle injury in Browns-Jets game

Jadeveon Clowney suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns game against the New York Jets, per Ari Meirov. As a result, Clowney will be forced to miss the Browns’ upcoming Thursday Night Game. Meirov also reported that linebacker Chase Winovich suffered a hamstring injury and will not play on Thursday either.

Clowney’s absence will be detrimental to Cleveland’s odds of winning on Thursday. The Browns are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and would love to have their star defensive end on the field.

Jadeveon Clowney endured the injury during the 3rd quarter on Sunday. He was originally diagnosed as questionable to return against the Jets. But the injury obviously ended up being more serious than originally thought. His injury was unquestionably unfortunate for Cleveland, as Clowney had already forced a fumble earlier in the game. He and Myles Garrett make up one of the most imposing defensive duos in football.

The Browns will need Garrett and the rest of the defense to contain Najee Harris on the ground given Jadeveon Clowney’s absence. Harris represents Pittsburgh’s most lethal option. Meanwhile, their passing attack is unspectacular.

Cleveland will also benefit if their offense posts a good amount of points on the scoreboard. Their multiple defensive injuries will open some holes for the Steelers to score, so it will be imperative that Cleveland finds the end zone throughout the game.

There is no question that Jadeveon Clowney will be missed on Thursday. His official timetable has yet to be announced.