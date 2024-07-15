Jadon Sancho is back training with Manchester United after being away for 10 months. The winger has started working with the team again following positive talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The two agreed to put their past differences behind them and move forward together.

Sancho had an extended break after playing in the Champions League final on loan for Borussia Dortmund, his former club. Now, he is fully involved in training with United's senior squad at Carrington. However, the 24-year-old will not be traveling to Norway for the club's friendly match against Rosenberg on Monday. This is because his pre-season training began later than that of his teammates, and the club wants to ensure he is fully up to speed before participating in matches.

Jadon Sancho's journey back to Manchester United

Manchester United revealed that Sancho “returned for testing” on Wednesday and then “trained with the group on Thursday.” The club is focused on getting the 23-cap Englishman back to his best form. Alongside Sancho, other big names like Andre Onana, Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Marcus Rashford have also been training at Carrington this week.

Sancho's return to Manchester United follows a period of tension with manager Erik ten Hag. The two fell out last September after Sancho was dropped for a Premier League match against Arsenal. Ten Hag said that Sancho had been training poorly, but Sancho responded on social media, claiming he had been “a scapegoat for a long time.” This public disagreement led to Sancho being frozen out of the team.

In January, Sancho was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund. During his time there, he regained his form and even sparked discussions about a possible recall to the England national team. Although he did not make it to Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, his performances in Germany were impressive.

Sancho's return to Manchester United marks a new chapter for both the player and the club. The £73 million signing from Dortmund in 2021 is now focused on making a fresh start and contributing to the team's success. His talent and skills are undeniable, and fans are eager to see him back in action for the Red Devils.

Manchester United's management and supporters are hopeful that Sancho's return will bring positive results. The team is preparing for the new season, and having a player of Sancho's caliber back in the squad is a significant boost. Everyone involved with the club will closely watch his journey back to full fitness and match readiness.

Sancho's role in the team is crucial. As a winger, his speed, dribbling, and creativity on the ball add a dynamic element to Manchester United's attacking options. His ability to change the course of a game with his skill makes him an essential player for the team. The Manchester United coaching staff will work closely with him to ensure he reaches peak condition as quickly as possible.

In addition to his physical recovery, Sancho's mental preparation will also be key. The challenges he faced during his absence could have a lasting impact, but with the support of his teammates, coaches, and fans, he has the potential to overcome these hurdles. The positive talks with Erik ten Hag are a step in the right direction, indicating that both parties are committed to a successful future together.

Sancho's return to Manchester United training is a promising development. After a 10-month absence and a challenging period, he is ready to start anew with the team. The positive talks with Erik ten Hag and the support from the club indicate a bright future ahead. Fans can look forward to seeing Sancho back on the pitch, showcasing his talent and helping Manchester United achieve their goals in the upcoming season. The road ahead may be tough, but with determination and hard work, Sancho can reclaim his place as a key player for the Red Devils.