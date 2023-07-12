Rescue the president with a rag-tag group of mercenaries. Here are the details for Jagged Alliance 3, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Jagged Alliance 3 Release Date: July 14, 2023

Jagged Alliance 3 comes out on July 14, 2023. It will be available on PC.

Jagged Alliance 3 Gameplay

Much like its predecessors, This game is a turn-based tactical role-playing game. Players control a group of characters to complete various missions throughout the game. These characters come in the form of unique mercenaries, each with their skills, specialties, and more. Additionally, fan-favorite mercenaries from previous games will be making a return to the game. Players can further customize these characters using special perks that they gain by leveling up.

After the player creates their team (or teams) of mercenaries, they must then roam the game’s world, one tile at a time. Originally, the map will be covered in a fog of war, controlled by enemy forces. The player must navigate the map to slowly take back the map from the enemy. As they make their way across the map, they can control their territory, train the locals, and fight back against any enemy forces. Players will have to plan properly and not just rush head-on to the enemy.

Once fighting starts, the game becomes an isometric tactical game. If you’ve played games like XCOM, this will look familiar to you. Players take turns with the enemy AI in moving and attacking. The player can move their characters around, either to find cover or to flank enemies. It’s a very tactic-heavy game, and because of this the player is expected to think on the spot to figure out the best plan to do.

A key difference between this game and previous entries is the introduction of online co-op. This lets you team up with your friends in fighting back against the enemy.

Jagged Alliance 3 Story

The game takes place in the fictional Grand Chien, a nation with rich natural resources, as well as deep political divides. The nation is thrown into chaos when its elected president goes missing. At the same time The Legion, a paramilitary force, seizes control amidst the chaos. Desperate to restore peace and order in the country, the president’s family gathers all of their resources. Using this, they hire a group of mercenaries. Their mission? To rescue the president, as well as bring order to the country.

