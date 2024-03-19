With the NFL offseason ramping up, attention turns to the Jacksonville Jaguars and their imminent 2024 NFL Draft plans. Poised for a hopeful 2024 campaign, the Jaguars aim to make strategic picks that could redefine their lineup. Drafting the right rookies can certainly propel them back into playoff contention. In this exclusive assessment of a mock draft, we explore potential picks that might shape the Jaguars' path to future triumph.
Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season marked the Jacksonville Jaguars' second campaign under the helm of head coach Doug Pederson. Securing a Week 17 victory against the Carolina Panthers, they mirrored their nine-win tally from 2022. However, their promising start with an 8–3 record was marred by a late-season downturn. It marked one of the franchise's most significant collapses. Dropping five of their final six games, the Jags relinquished the AFC South division title to the Houston Texans. Sadly, Jacksonville also missed the playoffs following a Week 18 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.
Draft Context
Trevor Lawrence faced a setback in free agency when the Jaguars lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley to, of all teams, the Titans. However, they managed to mitigate the blow by signing Gabe Davis from Buffalo, who provides a solid option as a No. 2 receiver.
On the defensive front, the Jaguars made significant strides in free agency. They strengthened their roster in this regard. The addition of Ronald Darby on a two-year, $8.5 million contract bolsters their cornerback position at a reasonable cost. Arik Armstead's arrival also adds a level of credibility to the interior pass rush. He surely addresses a previous deficiency. Moreover, franchise-tagging linebacker Josh Allen alleviates the immediate need for an edge rusher.
Furthermore, the acquisition of Mitch Morse (also from the Bills) enhances the Jaguars' offensive line. This is particularly true at the center position. He provides much-needed stability. Yes, the departure of Ridley may have increased the urgency for wide receiver talent in the draft. However, Jacksonville effectively addressed key needs in free agency, too. This already sets a strong foundation for the upcoming season.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 17 – Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
As we already said, Ridley's departure to Tennessee in free agency leaves a notable gap in the Jaguars' receiving corps. Yes, his exit may sting. Still, it presents an opportunity for the team to address other areas. As far as rookie receivers go, though, at No. 17, the Jaguars are positioned to secure a top-tier prospect. Although premier wideouts like Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers may be off the board, Brian Thomas Jr remains a viable option. He has impressive physical attributes at 6'4 and 205 pounds. As such, Thomas boasts the size and speed necessary to thrive in the NFL. Yes, refining his footwork and ball-catching abilities is essential. That said, his explosive playmaking potential could inject an immediate impact into the Jaguars' offense. It would be a joy to see Lawrence connect with Thomas in 2024.
Round 2, Pick No. 48 – Kamari Lassiter, CB Georgia
In the second round, the Jaguars should turn their attention to fortifying their defensive backfield. They can do so by selecting Kamari Lassiter from Georgia. Despite lacking ideal size at 6'0 and 180 pounds, Lassiter compensates with exceptional speed and astute recognition skills. His versatility to excel in both zone and man coverage aligns well with the defensive schemes under coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Keep in mind that Ronald Darby has already been secured in free agency. As such, Lassiter provides valuable depth and future potential. He can be particularly valuable as insurance against potential struggles from incumbent cornerbacks like Tyson Campbell and Darby.
Round 3, Pick No. 96 – Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
As the draft progresses, the Jaguars should target reinforcements for their offensive line. Drafting Christian Mahogany from Boston College would do exactly that. Despite ensuring veteran Brandon Scherff remains integral to their plans through contract restructuring, the Jaguars recognize the importance of grooming a potential successor. This is where Mahogany enters the picture. His versatility to play multiple o-line positions, coupled with his aggressive blocking style, makes him an attractive prospect. With experience primarily on the right side, Mahogany brings a blend of strength and agility. He offers immediate competition for backup roles while positioning himself as a potential successor to Scherff soon.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a strategic mindset. They aim to address key areas of need while capitalizing on opportunities to bolster their roster with talented prospects. They should have their sights set on immediate impact and long-term success. As such, the Jaguars' selections in the first three rounds hold the potential to reshape their team dynamics and position them as contenders in 2024. Jacksonville fans will be eager to see how their team navigates the intricacies of player evaluation and roster refinement. Picking guys like Brian Thomas Jr, Kamari Lassiter, and Christian Mahogany can lay the foundation for a promising season ahead.