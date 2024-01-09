Helping Trevor Lawrence must be Jacksonville's priority this offseason.

After a playoff berth seemed certain, the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow ended their season on the couch and not in the postseason. The Jaguars were 8-3 heading into Week 13, but five losses in their last six games doomed a team that looked destined to build on last year's playoff victory.

With the offseason starting early in Jacksonville, the Jaguars now turn their focus to player acquisitions. The first area of concern to address is the offensive line. Despite having the talented Travis Etienne, the team averaged just 3.6 yards per carry this year — tied for the second-worst in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence was under frequent pressure and was part of the walking wounded by the end of the season. An improved offensive line will keep Trevor Lawrence healthy and open up the offense for the rest of the skill players.

Another area for improvement is the secondary. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game, and the team's struggles against the pass sorely hurt them during their late-season skid.

Free agency is still weeks away, but here are a few veteran players for the Jacksonville Jaguars to target.

Kendall Fuller, Cornerback

Outside of corner Darious Williams, the Jacksonville secondary struggled to defend opposing pass-catchers. Kendall Fuller of the Washington Commanders is a playmaking cornerback who recovered two fumbles this year and had a pair of pick-sixes in 2022. He is also strong in run support, finishing fourth on the Commanders this season with 79 tackles. Number-two corner Tyson Campbell gave up a 130.4 passer in coverage this year for the Jaguars, so any corner they pick up will be an upgrade.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety

Somehow six forced fumbles, 12 passes defended, and six sacks were not enough to earn Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. a Pro Bowl nod, but it will make him a hot free-agent commodity. Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco were not up to par for the Jags at the safety position this year. While Winfield will command a hefty price tag, he is the type of player that Jacksonville must invest in to make that jump toward true Super Bowl contention.

Geno Stone, Safety

If the Jaguars are looking for a more affordable option at safety, then Baltimore Ravens defensive back Geno Stone is another strong option. Stone led a playmaking Ravens secondary with seven interceptions and allowed a passer rating of just 63.8 on 44 targets this year. Jacksonville could also look to completely retool its secondary by signing Winfield and Smith.

Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley had a strong first season in a Jaguars uniform, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and finding the end zone eight times. But he was not the true number-one wideout that the Jags needed. Ridley's four games with 100+ yards were nearly canceled out by nine contests with 40 yards or fewer. Ridley would be an ideal complimentary receiver to a guy who could be a go-to guy every game.

Injuries to himself and Joe Burrow limited Tee Higgins in 2023, but he was coming off a three-year span in which he averaged 1,000 yards and six TDs per season. Higgins is easily the best receiver available, and while he might not be a perennial Pro Bowler, he would form a fearsome combo with Calvin Ridley.

Trent Brown, Offensive Tackle

The Jags need upgrades across the offensive line, but this is not a great year in the free-agent market. Top free agents like Tyron Smith and Jason Kelce are both approaching the end of their careers, and the rest of the available candidates are far from spectacular. Jacksonville will likely look to the draft for o-line help, but New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown. Brown had a Pro Football Focus player grade of 80.2 this year, placing him in the “High Quality” category, and that is the type of offensive tackle the Jaguars would be getting in this signing.