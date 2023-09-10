For the first time in nearly two years, Calvin Ridley took the field for an official NFL game on Sunday. And he certainly made his presence felt during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Before Sunday, Ridley's last official NFL appearance occurred on October 24, 2021, when he was still a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He caught four passes for 26 yards that day, including one for a touchdown, in a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Just one week later, the 2020 Second-Team All-Pro announced he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. In March 2022, the NFL announced that Ridley would be suspended for at least the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 campaign, including Falcons games. Atlanta traded him to the Jaguars this past November.

Ridley's suspension was officially lifted on March 6 of this year.

Wearing a new number (the first to wear No. 0 in Jacksonville), Calvin Ridley made his new team look really good for taking a chance on him, catching eight passes for 101 yards. He also accounted for the Jaguars' first touchdown of the new year as Trevor Lawrence found him in the back of the end zone with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter to break a scoreless tie.

In his post-game press conference, Lawrence, who completed 24 of 32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, had great things to say about Calvin Ridley's return.

“It's great — not a surprise to me,” Lawrence said. “I don't think it was to anybody. He played great. It was cool to see him, obviously in his first game back, I'm sure he was amped up and ready to go and just to play well and make some huge plays for us. It was awesome.”

The victory snapped the Jaguars' five-game losing streak in Lucas Oil Stadium. Lawrence and Ridley will look to keep the momentum going in a big Week 2 matchup at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.