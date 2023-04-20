Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Evan Engram is coming off of a breakout season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Subsequently, the tight end is due for a contract extension, and Jaguars GM Trent Baalke believes an agreement could get done before training camp, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“We’re trending in that direction but we’re not there yet.”

That is what Baalke had to say when prompted on the looming extension, which will be music to Engram’s ears. After cementing himself as a centerpiece in the up-and-coming Jaguars offense, it would be prudent for Trent Baalke to make Duval a long term home for Engram.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Engram was drafted in 2017 to the New York Giants as a highly touted tight end prospect out of Ole Miss. He spent the next five seasons in the Meadowlands, with his best year being his rookie season. He never quite lived up to expectations for the Giants, consequently signing a prove-it contract with the Jaguars last offseason.

In 2022, Engram kept the promise of his prospect potential, posting career-high numbers across the board. He finished with 73 receptions and 766 yards, both high marks, and his 4 touchdowns was only behind the 6 from his rookie season. Looking ahead to 2023, Engram will certainly be trying to build off of such a strong campaign.

In terms of the Jaguars, Engram is just one piece of a very exciting young offense. Calvin Ridley is returning from a full season suspension last year, joining a strong wide receiver corps consisting of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. With Engram at tight end and Travis Etienne in the backfield, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. Expect the Jaguars to lock up Evan Engram for the long-term and solidify a key piece of a potentially top offense in 2023.