Calvin Ridley has officially been reinstated after missing the 2022 season due to a suspension for gambling on football, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking forward to adding the talented wide receiver into their offense. But first, Ridley wanted to make sure he got a few things off of his chest before he made his return.

Ridley put together a breakout campaign in 2020 for the Atlanta Falcons, but struggled to keep the momentum going after that season. He stepped away from the team for personal reasons in 2021, and was eventually suspended for the entire 2022 campaign. Ridley ended up getting traded to the Jaguars at the trade deadline last season, and now that he’s close to a return to the field, he opened up on his suspension for the first time.

"I f***ed up. … I made the worst mistake of my life by gambling on football." A lot to take in here from a very open Calvin Ridley. https://t.co/oh8psgTFqQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2023

Ridley seems remorseful for his actions, and after what essentially has amounted to a two-year layoff from the NFL, he’s looking forward to joining a Jaguars team that is very clearly on the rise in the AFC. But before he looks to the future, Ridley had a shocking admission about his breakout 2020 campaign that will likely catch many fans by surprise.

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley opens up in lengthy players tribune article: “Hardly anybody knows this, but I played most of the 2020 season with a broken foot.” Worth the read. https://t.co/2yxJ95fj1Y — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 8, 2023

This is a pretty wild revelation from Calvin Ridley, especially considering what he managed to do in 2020 for the Falcons (90 REC, 1374 YDS, 9 TD). The fact that he did that with a broken foot makes it all the more impressive. Ridley may not be able to hit those heights in his first season with Jacksonville, but considering his talent, it’s safe to expect him to manage to have a big impact in his return to the field for the Jaguars in 2023, making them even more dangerous than they were in 2022.