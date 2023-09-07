Nearly eight months since completing one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the 2023 season and have lofty expectations for it.

The Jaguars have a target on their backs as the undisputed favorites to win the AFC South. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is even getting some shouts to win NFL MVP. The third-year signal-caller doesn’t care about what people are saying though. He just wants to get the job done on a weekly basis.

“I don’t really care, to be honest,” Lawrence said, via Juston Lewis. “I think it’s more dangerous to have people praising you than to not have any expectations. But with the group we have it doesn’t worry me at all.

“Everyone always asks about expectations and how you deal with them. You don’t really deal with them. Just don’t listen to them.”

It's certainly easier said than done, but Lawrence has faced the noise before becoming the Jaguars QB. In college, he led a Clemson Tigers program to a national championship as a true freshman. Anything short of that in the following seasons was seen as a failure. He never got another title with Clemson but reached the championship game the year after and the national semifinal after that.

The Jaguars knew what they were getting with Trevor Lawrence when they drafted him first overall in 2021. They saw it unfold with his breakout season in 2022 after a disastrous rookie year.

Now the Jaguars are one of the hunted. There aren’t many quarterbacks in the league who are better poised to fit that role than Lawrence.