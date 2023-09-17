Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't hold back on what kept the Jags from beating the Chiefs in a surprisingly low-scoring 17-9 home loss, as he told Demetrius Harvey of Jax.com:

“We beat ourselves.” Pederson keeps talking about execution. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 17, 2023

The Jaguars feature one of the most explosive offenses in all of football, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Travis Etienne headlining a talented skill group. The Jags were unable to get anything going in Week 2, however, as Lawrence was just 22-for-41 for 216 yards and no scores, while also taking four sacks and losing one fumble.

Despite the lack of overall production, the Jags still had chances throughout the game thanks to their defense, but couldn't execute on key downs. Jacksonville went just 3-of-12 on third downs and 0-for-3 in the red zone for the game, much to the frustration of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Christian Kirk led the Jags with 110 yards on 11 catches. Ridley, who had a great debut in Week 1 for the Jags, was held in check with just two catches for 32 yards against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Jacksonville was trying to exact some revenge against the Chiefs after last year's playoff ouster. Kansas City beat the Jaguars 27-20 in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

The Week 2 matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs didn't play out as expected for either offense. Vegas expected this game to be a high-scoring battle with a projected point total of 51.5 points, but the two teams combined for just 26 total points.

Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jags (1-1) will look to rebound next week, as they'll play host to AFC South rival Houston Texans, who are 0-2 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.