The Kansas City Chiefs will look to claim their first win as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 at EverBank Stadium. It's time to continue our NFL odds series, make a Chiefs-Jaguars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in the opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, they did not have the services of Travis Kelce because of a bone bruise. The Chiefs could not convert their chances in the second half. Likewise, it resulted in a loss.

Patrick Mahomes went 21 for 39 for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while rushing six times for 45 yards. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco rushed eight times for 23 yards on a measly 2.9 yards per carry rate while catching four for 31 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran eight times for 23 yards. Additionally, Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 48 yards. Justin Watson added two receptions for 45 yards. Additionally, rookie Rashee Rice caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Chiefs went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions.

The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-21. They led 14-7 at halftime. Then, the Colts took a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter. But Trevor Lawrence led the comeback to secure the win. Subsequently, he completed 24 of 32 passes for two touchdowns and one interception while rushing seven times for 21 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 18 times for 77 yards while catching five passes for 27 yards. Amazingly, Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in his return to the NFL. Zay Jones had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, tight end Evan Engram had five receptions for 49 yards.

It will be a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round playoff match where the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20. Now, the Jags are looking for revenge. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 8-6. Additionally, they have won six in a row in the series. The Jaguars have not defeated the Chiefs since 2009.

Here are the Chiefs-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Jaguars Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -3.5 (-105)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-115)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Mahomes must find chemistry with someone. Significantly. he might have something brewing with Rice. Kelce is practicing this week in a limited fashion. However, the Chiefs still must prepare for the event that he cannot play. The Chiefs must open up lanes for Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire to run through. Then, they must set up easier third-down chances.

Chris Jones is back. Ultimate, it means the pass rush gets a significant boost as they go against a Jacksonville offensive line that struggled against the Colts. The Chiefs hope they can get to Lawrence to prevent him from doing any damage. Last season, they held him to 24 for 39 passing with 217 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while limiting him to three rushes for 26 yards. The Chiefs must replicate that effort.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if Mahomes can find any receiver that can catch his passes. Likewise, they must pressure Lawrence.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jags must do better on third-down conversions. Furthermore, they must move the chains. The Jags went 3 for 12 on third-down conversions last weekend. Additionally, they went 1 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. The Jaguars must keep Mahomes off the field. Then, they must make him uncomfortable.

Lawrence and Etienne will be the key factors on offense. Likewise, Josh Allen must replicate what he did in Week 1 when he notched eight solo tackles and three sacks. Foyesade Oluokin had eight solo tackles. The defense did well enough against Mahomes in the playoffs. However, they did not account for Pacheco, who burned them for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can create easier third-down attempts. Then, the defense must rattle Mahomes while also not letting Pacheco or any of the running backs inflict damage on them through the ground. The best way to beat the Chiefs is to jump out to an early lead and maintain it.

Final Chiefs-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

It will be the game of the week. Additionally, the Chiefs are getting their best players back. But the Jaguars have had this game circled on their calendar for months. Therefore, expect them to raise their game to the next level. The Jaguars cover the spread and possibly win the game. Consequently, it means Mahomes will likely fall to 0-2 for the first time in his career.

Final Chiefs-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-115)