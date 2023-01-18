The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for the Jaguars aren’t particularly high heading into the clash vs. the Chiefs, but he wants to embrace the team’s underdog status, via ProFootball Talk.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Pederson. “We have to embrace it. No one expects us to do anything, so go play, have fun, enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens. We’ve put ourselves in this position to be one of the four remaining AFC teams and you have a lot to play for. Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success from that standpoint: first year together, overcome a lot of adversity from last year to this year and pushing these guys through.”

Perhaps already being counted out can play in the favor of the Jaguars. After all, they staged a historic comeback during the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Chargers, and clearly aren’t shying away from their underdog label this weekend.

Trevor Lawrence likely won’t get away with throwing four interceptions against the Chiefs’ defense, but if he can control the football a bit better, a massive upset for the Jaguars remains a possibility. Regardless of how the Divisional Round plays out, Doug Pederson made clear he’s proud of the season his team put together.