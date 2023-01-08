By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions. Just one season removed from looking lost under the poor leadership of Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson has helped turn the revamped team around. They are bound for the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season following the worst record in the NFL in 2021 and four consecutive last-place finishes in the division standings.

Meyer may be gone but the hints that he almost single-handedly ruined what could have been a decent team remain. After the Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans to clinch the division, Pederson said that trust and the ability to stick together were things that the team didn’t have when he took the job, according to Ben Arthur of FOX Sports.

“I think what was needed was trust,” Pederson said. “I think trust was broken with this team, you know, when I took the job, so I had to regain their trust as a coach…I think they saw right away that they can trust me, I can trust them. You know, one of the things I’m always going to do is shoot them straight and be honest with them. The transparency is key. The communication is key. I think we just built over time that trust factor, and it began to show throughout the course of the year.”

It’s safe to say that Jacksonville is thankful for Doug Pederson’s ability to lead the team and save them from the miserable tenure of Urban Meyer. The Jaguars are now onto the playoffs and will be the fourth seed in the AFC. The Sunday games for Week 18 will reveal whether their Wild Card round matchup will be the Los Angeles Chargers or Baltimore Ravens.