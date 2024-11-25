The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a different team, coming out of their bye week, in the eyes of head coach Doug Pederson. While he kept details under wraps, Pederson teased about some ‘in-house' changes, according to the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov on X. The rumored decision doesn't come as a surprise, as the Jaguars are 2-9 on the season and dead last in the AFC South.



They have one of the worst offenses and defenses in the NFL. Despite having Trevor Lawrence, Tank Bigsby, and Calvin Ridley, the offense isn't where many expected it to be. Since Pederson took the Jaguars job in 2022, they've been a steady team. In a weaker AFC South, they caught some fire and came back from a 28-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round that year.



Although the offense took a dip, the defense took a major hit. They went from allowing 21.8 to 28.7 points per game. That marks them as the third-worst defense in the league. Not to mention, they've allowed five games of over 30 points, and in two of those games, they allowed 47, and 52 points, respectively.

Could the Jaguars ‘in-house' changes involve Doug Pederson?

The Jaguars were rumored to have a ‘titanic' overhaul sometime in the offseason. However, that time might be early, according to what Pederson said. Considering he's still the head coach, coordinators and other coaches could be out the window. After all, Pederson did help the Jaguars make their first playoff appearance since 2017.



Regardless, fans want Pederson out and believe he is the problem. However, a good example to look at is the situation with the Chicago Bears. They fired their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, and have a new-look offense. Their quarterback, Caleb Williams has gained more and more confidence in the past two weeks.

While one team is rebuilding and the other is looking to get back on the right track, there could be some optimism. Pederson did win a Super Bowl against Tom Brady with Nick Foles as his quarterback. The Philly special will be engrained in every NFL fan's minds for generations. Pederson's time as a great or even good head coach might have surpassed its date this season.



If the Jaguars have fired an offensive coach or coordinator, it could do wonders for Lawrence and the offense. At this point, the playoffs are highly unlikely. Pederson was real about being on the hot seat after the disastrous start. However, any change could bring hope for next season, either with or without Pederson.