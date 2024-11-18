The Jacksonville Jaguars have some time to reflect on their crushing 52-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Jacksonville will not play again until Dec. 1. Head coach Doug Pederson is doing all he can to help the team snap its cold streak, but GM Trent Baalke may be under just as much if not more pressure.

Baalke possesses a 30-64 record during his Jaguars tenure, and the buzz is growing louder about whether the GM can survive the rest of the 2024 season, especially after Sunday's big Lions loss, per insight from Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Trent Baalke helped oversee Jacksonville's promising campaign during the 2023 season. The team finished with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. However, 2024 has not gone as planned. The Jaguars fell to a lowly 2-9 after their Lions defeat.

Hopefully, Baalke and the Jaguars' leadership can help the team spark some momentum going into the last part of the season.

Doug Pederson spoke about potential coaching staff changes that might be coming amid Jacksonville's cold streak after Sunday's game.

“I don’t know yet. It’s something I have to think about. It’s hard to put it all on one person,” the head coach said, per Jaguars.com Senior Writer John Oehser.

Furthermore, when asked about rumors of his own job, Pederson admitted that anything can happen, but he must focus on the task at hand.

“I can’t control that,” Pederson said when asked about his job status. “I’ve been around this game a long time. If it’s going to happen it’s going to happen. At the same time, I still have a job to do and that’s to get ready for a good division opponent here in two weeks.”

Surely, Jaguars leadership will do everything in their power to inspire positive changes and help the team finish the 2024 season on a high note.