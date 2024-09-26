As fans lock in their bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming contest against the Houston Texans, it comes in a crucial part of the season where they are still looking for their first win of the year. People are still looking for people within the Jaguars to blame especially after the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills last Monday night, 47-10, but head coach Doug Pederson spoke about where the team's mindset is currently.

Pederson spoke to the media Wednesday about the upcoming matchup against an AFC South rival in the Texans and spoke of the significance for the game. Obviously as they look to come back from a 0-3 deficit, Pederson would say that the sense of urgency is no doubt heightened according to NBC Sports.

“That’s not where we wanted to be,” Pederson said. “Now, we’re facing a really good Houston football team on the road, and it doesn’t get easier. I don’t think I have to say much, obviously, about these types of weeks. It’s just a matter of continuing to trust our process and the standard we’ve set here and continuing to work through it.”

Pederson has spoke before about fixing the Jaguars, but it has been a disappointing run thus far as even besides this season, the team has lost eight of their last nine contests spanning from 2023. However, the head coach would not waver in his belief of the team saying that the “confidence is high.”

“I think the confidence is still there, I think the confidence is high, I do feel that,” Pederson said. “We have to just focus in on us internally as keep things nice and tight. Eliminate the mistakes that are happening and try to play your best football.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on what it will take to be elite

People have been criticizing Pederson for how he has managed the start of the season and mixing in the down play of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it has been a rough time. Pederson would say before hand that the way to be elite in the NFL is that “it's led from within” according to NFL.com.

“If you want to be an elite football team, it's led from within, it's led by the players,” Pederson said. “Listen: The speeches are done. The speeches are over. We don't need any more rah-rah stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes, and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend.”

While some people will look at this as blaming the players, Pederson has time and time again been accountable on himself and the rest of the coaching staff. Though he would say in totality it is a “two-way street” for coaches and players where both should be blamed.

“We have to take a hard look at ourselves, first internally as far as coaching goes,” Pederson said, “And then making sure we present the plans with great communication. Look: It's a two-way street, too. Coaches coach and players play. We have to make sure our players are playing fast and not making the mistakes that are showing up.”

At any rate, the Jaguars look for their first win of the season this Sunday as they go on the road to face the Texans.