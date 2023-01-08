By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ fairytale season lives on following their breathtaking come-from-behind win on Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South title was on the line and so was a spot in the playoffs. Trevor Lawrence and Co. did not let the Jags faithful down as they secured a majestic 20-16 win over the Titans en route to breaking their six-year playoff drought.

After the massive victory, Lawrence had a special to Jags fans everywhere. The second-year quarterback showed his love to Jacksonville as he thanked them for their unwavering loyalty:

“How we feeling Jags fans?” Lawrence said. “All I know is we got a game next week. Another one in the bank. First round of the playoffs. And we’re the new AFC South champs. Appreciate you guys. Couldn’t have done it without you. DUUUVAL!!!”

Jaguars fans have been through quite a lot over the past few years. Even early this season, it felt like they were headed to another wasted campaign. Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the squad came together, though, and they have since taken the league by storm. Right now, for the first time in what must feel like an eternity for their supporters, the Jaguars are officially headed to the first round of the playoffs.

Lawrence did not have his best game on Saturday night, completing 20-of-32 passes for 212 yards. The 23-year-old did score a touchdown, but he also had a fumble during the game. Be that as it may, Lawrence did well enough to help his side secure the victory. It goes without saying that he will need to be better than this when he makes his postseason debut next week — and I’m pretty sure he will be up for the challenge.