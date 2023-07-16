After a productive season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Evan Engram is staying put with the team. As the franchise tag deadline looms, both sides aimed to finish a deal that kept the tight end on the team, On Sunday, a deal was finally completed. Engram will sign a 3-year deal worth $41.25 million, per Ian Rapoport's report.

Engram was part of the Jaguars' massive spending spree last season in an effort to build a stable receiving core around star QB Trevor Lawrence. Like many of Jacksonville's moves, the Engram signing was criticized. Despite a singular Pro Bowl appearance, the TE's time in New York was less than stellar. Engram developed a reputation of having “stone hands” due to the many drops he had.

Despite all the criticism, Evan Engram immediately proved his critics wrong, balling out in his first year for the Jaguars. The former Giants TE had a career year, getting a career-high in yards (766) and receptions (73). Engram also limited his drops and upped his yards gained after a catch. His massive improvement convinced the Jacksonville brass to give him this extension.

The Jaguars were a pleasant surprise last season. After the entire Urban Meyer debacle in 2021, the team bounced back in a big way under Doug Pederson. Lawrence was able to unlock his full potential, surrounded by talented receivers like Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. After a surprise trip to the AFC Divisional Round, the Jags are looking to build off of that success. How far will they go in the 2023 season?