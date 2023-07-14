Evan Engram has been rumored to be on the precipice of receiving a contract extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the NFL offseason. However, it is now being said that an extension for Engram is ‘up in the air,' reports ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams.

“Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that a long-term deal for Engram is ‘up in the air.'”

It was just April that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was optimistic that the Jaguars would lock up Evan Engram to a long-term contract extension. Nevertheless, the deadline for an extension for franchise-tagged players like Engram is on Monday, and there is no indication that either side is close to reaching an agreement.

After a career-year in Jacksonville and a public profession of his love for the Jaguars, there is no doubt that Engram would prefer to get a contract extension done. The Jaguars have been equally as positive about wanting Engram as their tight end of the future as well; unfortunately, all signs are currently pointing to nothing being done by Monday's deadline.

Even if a contract extension doesn't get done, Engram will still be preparing for a huge season with the Jaguars. Jacksonville has the highest expectations that they have had in quite some time and are confident that they will have one of the better offenses in the league. Engram will be suiting up alongside talented pass-catchers Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and running back Travis Etienne. With Trevor Lawrence at the helm, this offense has the makings of being an extremely scary unit.

Stay tuned to see if the Jaguars and Evan Engram get a contract extension done by Monday's deadline. Regardless of if a deal gets done or not, expect Engram to come into the season ready to play a big role in Jacksonville.