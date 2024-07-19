The Jacksonville Jaguars had a promising 2023-24 season showing under the leadership of rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, a massive lawsuit involving a former team employee has come to light during the 2024 offseason.

The Jaguars sued former employee Amit Patel on Thursday for $66 million in damages after he reportedly stole $22 million from the team, per ESPN. Patel oversaw Jacksonville's virtual credit card program during his time with the team. He pleaded guilty in federal court in December to stealing more than $22 million from the team over a three-and-a-half-year period to pay off gambling debts and fund a life of luxury. The Jaguars said Patel stole the bulk of the money in just eight months.

Jacksonville alleged fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, and civil theft in the lawsuit, as noted by ESPN's Xuan Thai. The claims are reportedly based on Patel's admission in federal court.

Thai noted insight from a Florida attorney, who explained how the Jaguars' lawsuit allows them to recover their stolen funds more efficiently.

“According to Negin Kordbacheh, an attorney who practices business law in Florida, if the Jaguars prevail in court, it will allow the team more flexibility to recover the stolen funds from Patel without relying on the federal government to act on its behalf. The team could seize assets that Patel acquired legally. Florida allows plaintiffs to recover up to three times the amount of actual damages,” Thai wrote.

Court documents showed that Patel transferred $20 million of the funds to FanDuel, $1 million to Draft Kings, and he used the rest to fund a luxurious lifestyle. Patel has said he suffers from a gambling disorder.

Patel is serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence at Williamsburg federal prison in South Carolina.

Jaguars have promising football season ahead despite lawsuit

Trevor Lawrence will be one of Jacksonville's most important pieces during the 2024-25 season. Lawrence's early career efforts landed him a five-year, $275 million deal during the 2024 offseason. Some were skeptical of the Jaguars' investment in Lawrence, but head coach Doug Pederson displayed full confidence in the young QB.

“The decision was easy. We all feel in the building that he's our guy, and he's obviously the face of the franchise. He was drafted two years ago, a first-round pick, to be that guy, and we have all the confidence in the world [in him]. We're just excited and thrilled for he and his family to get this contract behind him as we head into the 24′ season,” Doug Pederson said, via NFL Network.

Despite Pederson's praise, he acknowledged Lawrence and the team have improvements to make.

“And just continue to build on the last two years. Wasn't a perfect finish to last season. We had some injuries. Trevor's one of those guys, so we have to continue to keep healthy. But he's on the right path, and we continue to work. We build the pieces around him, get our run game going a little bit, play good defense, and see what happens,” Pederson added.

Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 4,016 yards during the 2023-24 season, which ranked him 10th in the NFL. Can he and Jaguars improve upon their postseason-less finish in 2024 and climb the AFC?