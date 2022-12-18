By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars put up a fight no one expected with the Cowboys in Week 15. As Jacksonville battled with Dallas, Lawrence had one of the best games of his young NFL career.

The Jags took the Cowboys to overtime, tied at 34. However, with Dallas at 10-3 entering the week and Jacksonville at 5-8, no one expected it to be so close. Except maybe Lawrence. The second-year quarterback had the first four-touchdown game of his career against the Cowboys.

At the end of the fourth quarter Lawrence had completed 26-of-40 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. While he did have a late fumble in the game, Lawrence’s electric passing attack helped the Jags come back after an early deficit.

Dallas took a 14-0 lead early into the second quarter. While Lawrence threw his first touchdown pass of the day to Zay Jones, Jacksonville still trailed 21-7 heading into halftime.

At the 3:57 mark of the third quarter, Trevor Lawrence would start his magic. He led three straight drives that ended in passing touchdowns. He found Jones on a 59-yard grab, Marvin Jones from 10 yards out and Jones again for a three-yard score.

Despite Lawrence’s late fumble in the fourth, he was able to lead the Jaguars down the field for a last-second field goal. Now, they have taken one of the best teams in the NFL to overtime. Lawrence’s play in the second half proved that he isn’t willing to go down without a fight.

Jacksonville has an outside chance of making the playoffs, but it seems unlikely. Still, it appears they have found their quarterback of the future in Lawrence. And it appears Lawrence is willing to put the Jags on his back.