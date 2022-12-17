By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of their best stretch of football over the past few seasons. They have gone 3-2 in their past five games, and have kept their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. But the Jaguars Week 15 contest figures to be quite a big challenge, as they will bump into the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys, so it feels like a good time to unveil our Jaguars Week 15 predictions.

The Cowboys have emerged as one of the top teams in the NFC this season, even if they are sitting behind the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles in their own division. Dallas very nearly had a massive slip in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, but managed to pull off a late rally to escape with their tenth win of the season.

The Jaguars should pay attention to what the Texans did in Week 14, as it shows that there is a path to victory for Jacksonville despite the odds being in Dallas’ favor. So without further ado, let’s jump into our Jaguars Week 15 predictions and see what could be expected to happen in a crucial game for both sides.

3. Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell will intercept Dak Prescott twice

The Cowboys offense has been predicated largely on their ground attack, which makes sense given how good Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been this season. But they still have a top quarterback in Dak Prescott, who admittedly hasn’t been at his best this season, but it hasn’t really mattered so far this season.

Prescott has struggled with interceptions this season, and it’s been a bigger issue as of late, as he’s thrown five picks over the past three games. The Cowboys are going to lean on Elliott and Pollard again against Jacksonville, but Prescott is going to have his chances to make throws in this game.

Unfortunately (for the Cowboys at least), he will end up throwing a pair of interceptions to Jaguars top cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell will spend most of the game covering CeeDee Lamb, and while Lamb will have his moments, Campbell will capitalize on a pair of poor passes to double his interception tally in just one game against Dallas.

2. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will throw two touchdowns, but also turn the ball over three times

Trevor Lawrence has looked a lot better under center for the Jaguars in his sophomore campaign, which has been a sign of real encouragement for the franchise. Despite that, he’s going to have a really tall task ahead of him going against the Cowboys defense, which is arguably the best defense in the entire league.

Lawrence has had a lot of success in the air over Jacksonville’s last five games, as he’s thrown for at least 235 yards in four of those contests. The problem is that Lawrence has still struggled with turnovers throughout the season. He’s been better as of late, as he hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 8, but he still continues to fumble the football at a high rate, and has lost five fumbles on the season.

It will be an up and down day for Lawrence, as he will connect with Christian Kirk for both of his touchdowns, but commit three turnovers as well. Lawrence will be strip sacked twice, while also getting intercepted by Cowboys ball hawk Trevon Diggs. Lawrence’s inconsistent outing will cost the Jags a chance to pull off an upset here.

1. The Jaguars will come up short against the Cowboys by a score of 30-21

The Cowboys have proven they are a strong football team throughout the 2022 season, but their Week 14 struggles showed that they aren’t invincible. If the Texans can give the Cowboys a run for their money, so can the Jaguars. But that never really transpires, as Jacksonville falls behind early and never really makes a push to come back into this game.

Elliot and Pollard will both score rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Prescott will finally get the better of Campbell early in the second half when he finds Lamb for a 23-yard touchdown. Travis Etienne Jr. will score a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first half, but those seven points will be the only ones Jacksonville scores in the first half.

Lawrence will find Kirk for a pair of garbage-time scores in the fourth quarter, and after converting their first two-point conversion attempt on Kirk’s first touchdown, their failure to do so on the second one effectively ends the game. Jacksonville’s record will fall to 5-9 on the season, putting a huge dent in their hopes of truly contending for the top seed in the AFC South.