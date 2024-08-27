The Jacksonville Jaguars have released three veteran cornerbacks ahead of the final 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Terrell Edmunds was the first of these cuts, per Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. The veteran defensive back was making some waves for the Jaguars, recording four solo tackles and two forced fumbles in the preseason. It is likely a depth move for Jacksonville, as they have narrowed down their secondary unit. Rapoport also mentioned that the Jaguars desire to bring him back on the practice squad — unless another team signs him to the 53.

Edmunds spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He appeared in seven games last season before Philly moved him to the Tennessee Titans. There could be a potential suitor in the works, as Edmunds figures out his next move. The seven-year vet has 310 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 95 career games.

Tre Flowers, Amani Oruwariye miss the cut for Jaguars

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jaguars released Tre Flowers on Tuesday. Flowers gave a quiet showing in the preseason. He posted four solo tackles, but apparently that isn't what Jacksonville expected to see out of the former fifth-round cornerback. He could find a new team, or make his way onto a practice squad before the regular season. It's possible that he would be interested in re-joining the Cincinnati Bengals, though it appears unlikely because of their own personnel changes since 2022.

Finally, the third dismissal from the Jaguars' secondary on Tuesday morning was former Detroit Lions' cornerback Amani Oruwariye, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Oruwariye spent four years in Detroit (2019-2022), where he recorded 173 tackles, nine interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since then, but he's looked well worthy of a roster spot somewhere, based on preseason and training camp efforts in the last two years. The 28-year-old defensive back could potentially wind up back where he started with the Lions, albeit on the practice squad, or be another form of reserve option.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and his staff have their hands full rounding out the final 53-man roster. Pederson said earlier this week how the process never gets any easier.

The Jaguars have until 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 to officially have their roster set for the 2024-25 NFL campaign. There will likely be more surprises ahead, but the Jaguars have to feel some relief that they are almost at the finish line.