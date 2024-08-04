The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team fighting for another trip to the postseason in 2024. Jacksonville lost five of their last six regular season games in 2023, missing out on a playoff appearance. The Jaguars agreed to pay out millions of dollars to their quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason, securing his spot as the quarterback of the future.

There are several other players on the Jaguars roster, however, who don't have that kind of assurance. Here are 3 Jaguars players on the roster bubble who must do well this NFL preseason to secure a spot on the team.

Chris Myarick, TE

Chris Myarick is one of the newest players on the team. The tight end was signed by the franchise in the last few days, after the team waived tight end Josh Pederson. Pederson is the son of Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson.

Myarick has limited experience after coming to the Jaguars from the New York Giants. He played for the Giants for three seasons. In his career, the tight end has played in 27 games. He's caught ten passes for 182 total yards, with two touchdowns. Myarick was an undrafted free agent in the 2019 NFL Draft, who signed with the Miami Dolphins, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The tight end didn't record a single catch in 2023. He must find his way in the NFL preseason, in order to get on the field and show the Jaguars coaches what he can do. With Josh Pederson no longer on the team, the opportunity is there for Myarick to get some snaps at the tight end position.

Jordan Jefferson, DT

The Jaguars drafted several talented players in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of them is Jordan Jefferson, a defensive tackle from LSU. He also played for four years at West Virginia. Jefferson was selected in the fourth round of the draft.

Jefferson showed in college that he is a talented pass rusher. He finished his career at LSU with 36 total tackles in 2023. He had 2.5 sacks with the Tigers, as well as three the year before at WVU. Jefferson showed that he can compete in two of the hardest conferences in America- the SEC and the Big 12.

Unfortunately for the talented defensive tackle, he was taken in a tough place in the draft. The fourth round is a spot where many players struggle to see the field and have an impact. The defensive tackle is also dealing with an ankle injury, that has left him out of some of the team's training camp practices. Jefferson is too talented to be taken for granted, but he does find himself in a tough spot trying to fight his way into the Jaguars' player rotation.

Austin Trammell, WR

Another player on the bubble for Jacksonville is wideout Austin Trammell. Trammell found the field in 2023, but in a limited number of snaps. He finished the year with four receptions, for 29 yards. He spent the 2023 season playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Trammell was brought in to Jacksonville during training camp. He is leaned on to bring some depth to the wide receiver room. The Jaguars are looking for answers at that position, after parting ways with Zay Jones this offseason. The Jags also drafted wideout Brian Thomas from LSU in the first round of the 2024 draft. Thomas is seen as an immediate starter, so Trammell and others will have to fight alongside him for snaps this preseason. Jacksonville seems to be following the approach of bringing in several options at receiver, to see what can stick to the wall and create the right combination.

Jaguars 2024 season outlook

Jacksonville is looking to win the AFC South Division again this season. The team last won the division in 2022, and should have taken it again last year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hurt his shoulder near the end of the regular season, and the Jaguars stumbled down the stretch.

There's pressure on Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, as well as quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to deliver results. The Jaguars agreed to pay Lawrence more than $275 million in a contract extension. The franchise has never been to a Super Bowl. Jaguars fans are restless for success, and management is asking them to have faith in their young quarterback. Time will tell if that faith is truly warranted.

The Jaguars open NFL preseason play on August 10, in a contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.