Jamal Agnew's 2023 campaign has come to a premature conclusion after he fractured his leg in Week 17.

The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to right the ship amid their struggles in Week 17 with a 26-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but they didn't manage to escape this game unscathed by any means. That's because they lost their star kick returner Jamal Agnew to a leg injury that will end up holding him out for the rest of the season.

Agnew established himself as one of the best returners in the NFL back in 2017 as a rookie when he was a first-team All Pro, and he has remained one of the most lethal returners in the game since then. Jacksonville will have to look elsewhere at this spot now, though, as Agnew suffered a leg fracture against the Panthers that will end his season prematurely.

#Jaguars WR and returner Jamal Agnew suffered a leg fracture during Sunday's game vs. Carolina and will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/Db72aRgE2t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

Jamal Agnew will finish the season playing in 11 games, returning 14 punts for 144 yards and 15 kicks for 391 yards. On offense, though, he had a bigger role than usual, as he hauled in 14 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown, as his 16.1 yards per reception was easily the highest mark of his career. Had he not dealt with injuries, he probably would have set a career-high in receiving yards this season.

Unfortunately, Agnew now faces a lengthy rehab, and the Jaguars will be without one of their most explosive gadget players as they attempt to try to find their way into the postseason and go on a deep run. This isn't the end to the season that Agnew was hoping for, but he will now turn his attention towards getting himself healthy for the upcoming 2024 campaign.