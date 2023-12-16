The Jaguars are getting an important piece of their team back.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a key piece of their team back ahead of an important matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew is back with the team after being on injured reserve, per ESPN.

Agnew is expected to get some looks in the offense in a Sunday matchup with the Ravens. Agnew has only 9 catches on the year for 90 yards, but he's a versatile talent. Agnew has been a major part of the Jaguars' special teams unit, returning both punts and kickoffs for the team.

The Jaguars and Ravens game is one of the most important matchups this weekend in the NFL. Both teams are jockeying for position in the AFC playoff hunt. The Ravens lead the AFC North with a 10-3 mark, while the Jaguars have a slim lead in the AFC South standings with a 8-5 record. If the season ended this very minute, both teams would be in the playoffs.

Agnew has been out with a shoulder injury. He's expected to be a third option at wide receiver for the team going against the Ravens, due to Christian Kirk being out hurt. Agnew is also expected to continue to be involved in the special teams unit.

Agnew was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Detroit Lions. As a rookie, he was the NFL punt return yards leader. He joined the Jaguars in 2021 and made it to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The Jaguars and Ravens kick off at 8:20 Eastern on Sunday night.