Josh Allen opens up on his mindset for the Jaguars 2022 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping the 2022 season will be a season of growth for their franchise. Not only are they hoping that their offense, led by second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, can take a step forward, but they also are looking to see some improvements on defense too. Star pass rusher Josh Allen could play a big role on the defensive side of the ball for the Jaguars.

Allen’s first three seasons in the NFL have been a mixed bag. He immediately broke out for 10.5 sacks in his rookie season back in 2019, but has only racked up 10 total sacks over the past two seasons. Allen was better last season after only playing in eight games during an injury-filled 2020 campaign, but he felt as if he didn’t play as well as he did during his rookie campaign.

The good news is that Allen has a plan for how to improve his production this upcoming season. Allen believes his mindset let him down over the past two seasons, and he’s hoping that a change in his mentality could result in a better product on the field. The Jaguars should be excited to hear this type of talk from their young pass rusher.

“I’m trying to craft myself, find myself again, find that mentality, that mindset for how I want to approach the game. I feel like I lost that in bits and pieces. I still had that dog but it wasn’t at a consistent level.” – Josh Allen, The Florida Times-Union

Allen has been a very solid player early in his career, but he’s clearly looking to take his game to the next level. If he can find a way to do so, the Jaguars defense could cause some serious problems for their opponents this upcoming season.