‘We’ve just got to get him to calm down early’: Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Trevor Lawrence after Jaguars’ loss to Steelers

The Jacksonville Jagurs are hoping to improve in the second season of the Trevor Lawrence era. Of course, Lawrence himself will play a large role in whether or not the Jaguars are able to improve during the 2022 season.

Lawrence’s 2021 campaign was a struggle, as Lawrence never looked comfortable in the Jaguars offense. Of course, it’s worth noting he had virtually no help to speak of for much of the season, but given how dominant Lawrence was during his college days at Clemson, more was expected of him to begin his career.

Doug Pederson is hoping that he will be able to help Lawrence make the improvements necessary to take a step forward in 2022. Pederson, after all, did help Carson Wentz and Nick Foles put together standout campaigns during the Eagles Super Bowl LII run. Maybe he can help Lawrence in the same way.

Lawrence got an extended look against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Jaguars third preseason contest last night, and the results were a mixed bag. Lawrence didn’t do anything wrong, but he failed to stand out during his time in the game. Pederson offered an interesting take on Lawrence’s uneven preseason play, and it could prove helpful for Lawrence moving forward.

“In Trevor’s case, we’ve just got to get him to calm down early in the football game and settle in. There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we’ve seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he’s capable of doing it.” – Doug Pederson, Jacksonville.com

Lawrence may be a bit jittery early in games, and Pederson is looking for ways to ease him into the action. Trevor Lawrence clearly has the talent necessary to succeed in the NFL, but he’s going to have to work with Pederson to find a way to make improvements in his game this upcoming season.