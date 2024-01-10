The NFL analyst isn't buying that Lawrence deserves a massive contract.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be in line to become the highest-paid player in the NFL at just 24 years old.

The potential record-breaking contract between the Jaguars and Lawrence could mark a major shift in the dynamics of quarterback contracts in the NFL, reshaping the league's financial landscape and influencing the future compensation of top players.

But NFL analyst Richard Sherman doesn't necessarily think that Lawrence is worth what is estimated to be a $50 million plus per year deal:

Is Trevor Lawrence worth a $50M/year contract? @RSherman_25 isn't so sure 😬 pic.twitter.com/tFFL7DajVc — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 9, 2024

Said Sherman on the Jaguars situation, “You know, there have been other number one overall picks that haven't been impressive, but they talked about him as if her were supposed to be the next Payton (Manning) or Andrew Luck and a generational talent that can elevate his team to the next level, and I just didn't see that on tape. And then Jacksonville fans saying, ‘You're not watching the tape,' and ‘You're biased,' and ‘You just hate on the small market team.' I really wouldn't care if you were in New York or in Duval, the tape is going to say what the tape says. It is what it is.

They've lost five of six down the stretch, and the only win they had, he wasn't playing. CJ Beathard played and won that game. You know, it's sad for this franchise that has been through a lot, to think they have their guy. But at the end of the day, they're going to have to pay him. That's the world we live in now. Regardless of how well or not well…if you play adequate, you're going to get paid $50 million in the National Football League. And I don't know what the future holds, it's kind of murky in Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars had a chance to make the playoffs in the final week of the season but fell to the Tennessee Titans 28-20.

Lawrence went 29-43 with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the game.