Trevor Lawrence drops bold take on Jaguars teammate with sleeper breakout value in 2022 NFL season

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expecting big things from teammate and running back Travis Etienne. If fans are still worried about whether Etienne could handle the action in the NFL following a bye season in which he suffered a season-ending foot injury that wiped out his entire rookie campaign, then let Lawrence breathe in much-needed confidence in the former Clemson Tigers tailback.

Via NFL.com:

“Jaguars teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have been on the same sideline for half a decade, but the quarterback has never seen his backfield mate quite like this. “I honestly think he looks like he’s in better shape than I thought he was in our last year at Clemson,” Lawrence said Saturday of the second-year RB.”

If there’s someone on the Jaguars roster who best knows Etienne, that’s got to be Trevor Lawrence, as the two have been on the same team for years now. Lawrence, of course, had plenty of great moments together with Etienne back when the two were still starring for those juggernaut Clemson squads.

Etienne is currently positioned as the no. 1 running back on the Jaguars’ depth chart, with James Robinson, who led the team in 2021 still recuperating from an Achilles injury he suffered late last season. Robinson appears to be recovering well ahead of his initial timetable, which could impact Etienne’s role in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, Etienne will surely get his opportunity to shine and prove that he is the perfect complement for Trevor Lawrence in the Jaguars’ backfield.