Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return to the game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Trevor Lawrence did not return to the game, as he suffered the injury late and with the Jaguars having a sizable lead over the Colts.

The Jaguars won the game 37-20 and completed the season sweep over the Colts. It will be worth monitoring reports on Lawrence after the game and this week.

In his press Doug Pederson said he did not have an update on Lawrence's knee, so it remains unclear what his status is.

What complicates things even more is the fact that the Jaguars are on a short week, and their next game will take place on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. It makes it tougher to see Lawrence playing with a game coming up in just a couple of days against a Saints team that has a tough defense, rather than a regular Sunday game coming up.

The Jaguars and Doug Pederson have CJ Beathard to turn to if Lawrence is unable to play on Thursday.

If Lawrence is unable to play on Thursday, hopefully his injury is not long-term. That would change the course of the Jaguars' season.

After the win, the Jaguars moved to 4-2, and they sit one game ahead of both the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, who are both 3-3.

The AFC South is still up for grabs, so hopefully Lawrence's injury is not serious.