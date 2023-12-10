Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain just 6 days ago, but that's not going to prevent him from starting against the Browns

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain just six days ago, Trevor Lawrence will likely start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their crucial Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

High ankle sprains typically entail a longer recovery period. Having said that, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback is known for his resilience. Throughout his football career, including nearly three NFL seasons, Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury. The Jaguars are counting on Lawrence to maintain this streak as he faces a very formidable Browns defense on the road.

If Lawrence does miss this game or encounters difficulties, backup quarterback CJ Beathard will step in. In addition, the Jaguars have also bought themselves some insurance with the signing of Nathan Rourke from the practice squad to the active roster. Neither Beathard nor Rourke are game-changers, though. This means Jacksonville badly needs Lawrence as they aim to bounce back after their Week 13 loss. Right now, Jacksonville has an 8-4 record.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars hoping to bounce back

Schefter: Jaguars planning for Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to start Week 14. pic.twitter.com/X1GE8mfktX — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 10, 2023

Not surprisingly, the Jaguars appear confident in Lawrence's physical and mental strength to overcome the odds and swiftly return from his ankle injury. This situation mirrors a scenario earlier in the season when Lawrence faced doubts about playing after injuring his left knee. Of course, as we all know, he started the next game and even excelled in a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints. And with kickoff fast approaching, the Jaguars made it official by announcing that Lawrence would be able to suit up for this game.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, despite a high-ankle sprain, will start against the #Browns. Lawrence improved throughout the week, and can protect himself. His warmup went well and he’s going to go. pic.twitter.com/c25ePmJSQY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2023

Following the Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals where Lawrence suffered the sprain, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted on Friday that Lawrence had participated in some movement during the previous day's practice. That's good enough for Jaguars fans. Will it be good enough for their ninth win? We'll see.