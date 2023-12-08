Here are our bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The Jaguars have an 8-4 record and are looking to bounce back from their Week 13 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. In this article, we will discuss the Jaguars' season so far, identify and discuss some bold predictions for their Week 14 game against the Browns, and make a case for why the Jaguars will come out on top. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Jaguars in their upcoming game against the Browns.

Jaguars Loss in Week 13

As of this writing, the Jaguars sit at the top of the AFC South division. In Week 13, the Jaguars faced the Bengals. However, unfortunately for Jacksonville, they lost the game with a score of 34-31 in overtime. This loss was a setback for the team, as they had been performing well in the season so far. Star QB Trevor Lawrence also suffered a high ankle sprain during this matchup. However, the Jaguars will continue to work towards their goal of making the playoffs and improving their overall performance in the league.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the Cleveland Browns in the Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Lawrence Plays

Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Bengals, Trevor Lawrence is not ruled out for the upcoming game against the Browns. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter when Lawrence was bent backward, causing clear discomfort. While X-rays were negative, an MRI on Tuesday revealed the severity of the injury. Coach Doug Pederson stated that the team would assess Lawrence's condition before deciding on his availability. Despite the uncertainty, Pederson has not completely ruled out Lawrence for the Sunday game. If Lawrence is unable to play, CJ Beathard will step in as the quarterback. We think, however, that Lawrence will suit up and see action.

Sure, Lawrence was limited in practice on Thursday. Still, Lawrence's ability to participate, even in a restricted manner, provides optimism about his potential to play against the Browns. He will obviously play below 100 percent, but he'll still play against Cleveland.

Quiet Calvin

In Monday's overtime defeat against the Bengals, Calvin Ridley hauled in four receptions out of eight targets. He accumulated 26 yards and carried the ball three times for seven yards. Ridley came close to scoring his fourth touchdown in the last three games when he was tackled on the 1-yard line during a third-quarter catch. Despite showcasing his best form in recent weeks, Ridley's momentum was disrupted by Lawrence's fourth-quarter ankle injury.

In the two drives led by Beathard after Lawrence's departure, Ridley officially recorded just one catch for minus-4 yards. That said, a 43-yard catch was nullified by a holding penalty in overtime. With the potential absence of Christian Kirk (groin) in the upcoming Week 14 clash with Cleveland, Ridley may draw extra attention from whoever the QB is.

Yes, putting faith in Ridley has already been anxiety-inducing. Sure, the prospect of him playing without his regular quarterback in a challenging away game raises further concerns. If Beathard plays, that represents a clear downgrade. This is especially true against a formidable Browns defense that boasts the third-best pass-rush pressure rate in the league. They have also conceded only nine passing touchdowns to receivers this season. Moreover, the Browns, eager to rebound after a humbling loss to the Rams, are expected to present a formidable challenge.

Adding to the dilemma, Ridley tends to struggle against physical cornerbacks. The Browns are anticipated to deploy plenty of man-to-man coverage. Denzel Ward will likely return as well. Even if Lawrence is cleared to play, Ridley's outlook doesn't look too bright.

Tank Gets in the Mix

#49ers Tank Bigsby can't hang onto the pass, and Nick Bosa gets the pick off the deflection. pic.twitter.com/zcI6hXSHHx — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 12, 2023

During the loss to the Bengals, Tank Bigsby saw action on only two offensive snaps. This marks only the second occasion this season that the rookie third-round pick did not receive a carry. Yes, D'Ernest Johnson has solidified his role as Jacksonville's second-string tailback in recent weeks. However, he might not play against his former team after seeing limited practice time. Even Travis Etienne is questionable this week. This means we will see Bigsby getting in the mix. That, however, is not necessarily good news for Jaguars fans.

Battered Jaguars Secure Victory

Yes, the Browns' defense has maintained its top-ranking status in the league. That said, it conceded 36 points in last week's loss to the Rams. That's the second-highest total by an opponent this season. Myles Garrett's injury and Joe Flacco's lackluster performance have also raised concerns for Cleveland. While Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury remains a significant worry for Jacksonville, the team has shown prowess on the road. They are poised to capitalize on a vulnerable Cleveland squad in Week 14.

Looking Ahead

As the Jacksonville Jaguars brace themselves for a challenging Week 14 clash against the Cleveland Browns, uncertainties loom large. The pivotal question of Trevor Lawrence's availability, compounded by the potential absence of key players like Christian Kirk, adds complexity to the matchup. The narrative surrounding star receiver Calvin Ridley further muddies the waters. The shift from Lawrence to Beathard and the formidable Browns defense cast shadows on Ridley's prospects. Meanwhile, the limited involvement of rookie Tank Bigsby raises questions about the Jaguars' offensive dynamics. Despite the Jaguars facing a wounded Cleveland team, all these intricacies will undoubtedly shape the outcome of this Week 14 battle.