Trevor Lawrence missed the Jaguars Week 17 win, but he has taken a big step towards returning in Week 18.

The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to stop their recent free fall in Week 17 with a 26-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and they did so without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the game with a shoulder injury. Everyone has been wondering whether or not Lawrence would be able to return for a huge Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans, and he's taken a massive step towards accomplishing that already.

Lawrence has been quite banged up recently, dealing with a sprained ankle, a concussion, and now this shoulder injury over the past month. Despite that, the Jaguars still are leading the pack in the AFC South, and have gotten a big boost in the return of Lawrence to practice on Wednesday, which is a great first step to take midway through the week.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed last week’s game due to a shoulder injury, will practice today on a limited basis. He is considered day to day.”

Jaguars praying for Trevor Lawrence to be able to play in Week 18

While Jacksonville managed to skate past a woeful Carolina team without Lawrence, they can't afford to take any chances in Week 18, even though they are playing a similarly awful Tennessee team. For Jacksonville, it's pretty simple; if they beat the Titans, they win the AFC South. But if they lose, one of the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans will end up winning the division, based on how their Week 18 contest with each other plays out.

Lawrence still has some work to do in order to ensure that he can play in Week 18, but as of right now, it looks like he's trending in the right direction, which is a great sign for Jacksonville with their playoff hopes on the line. This is obviously an injury worth monitoring over the next few days, but the first sign from Lawrence is a good one as their big game with the Titans draws near.