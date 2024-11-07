The Jacksonville Jaguars will be going up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, and they'll most likely be without Trevor Lawrence, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“As Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Lawrence was limited in practice yesterday & coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal about his status.”

Lawrence suffered a left shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 and has been limited in practice leading up to their next game. It's likely that the Jaguars start Mac Jones, who was the starter for the New England Patriots the past three seasons before getting traded.

What will Jaguars do without Trevor Lawrence?

As Trevor Lawrence weighs his options, there were rumors from Jay Gruden that he would opt for surgery, but Ian Rapoport made sure to shut those down.

“No surgery scheduled, Jay. There are several options immediate and down the road,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “That's one of them. He's considered day-to-day with a left shoulder. But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday. Mac Jones is the backup.”

The Jaguars have been hit with injuries left and right on offense, and Lawrence just adds to the list. During practice on Wednesday, Mac Jones spoke about being ready when your number is called.

“As a backup quarterback, you have to be ready,” Jones said. “It's the same as every week. You plan out your week as a starter. I've been fortunate to kind of adjust that each week and figure out what works for me.”

The Jaguars are currently 2-7, as they haven't been able to get on the right path at all this season.