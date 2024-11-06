The Jacksonville Jaguars, currently holding a 2-7 record, announced on Wednesday the signing of quarterback C.J. Beathard from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, adding veteran depth behind starter Trevor Lawrence. This move addresses the team’s immediate need for stability at quarterback, as Lawrence’s availability remains uncertain following an injury he sustained in the Jaguars’ recent game.

Beathard, 30, brings six seasons of NFL experience to Jacksonville. Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (104th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, he has played in 31 games with 13 starts. His career totals include 340 completions for 3,886 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 64 rushes for 266 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Known for his game-management skills, Beathard’s experience could prove valuable should the Jaguars need him to step in for Lawrence.

Jaguars bolster roster with C.J. Beathard addition amid Trevor Lawrence's injury

The decision to bring back Beathard comes as Jacksonville, striving to turn around its 2-7 season, navigates Lawrence’s uncertain health situation. According to ESPN'S Adam Schefter, head coach Doug Pederson noted on Wednesday that Lawrence was “limited” in practice due to an upper-body injury he suffered during the team’s previous game. Pederson explained that it’s “too early” to determine Lawrence’s status for their Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, emphasizing the importance of a reliable backup like Beathard.

In a separate roster update, the Jaguars activated wide receiver Devin Duvernay from the injured reserve, designating him for a 21-day practice period. Duvernay, known for his special teams contributions, has appeared in five games this season, returning five kickoffs for 100 yards (averaging 20.0 yards per return) and seven punts for 81 yards (11.6 yards per return), highlighted by a 53-yard punt return against Indianapolis in Week 5. The Jaguars placed him on the reserve/injured list on October 9, and his potential return could enhance the team’s field positioning and special teams unit.

As the Jaguars prepare for their Week 10 game, Beathard’s addition and Duvernay’s potential return are crucial to a team managing several key injuries in a challenging season. For Jacksonville, the added depth at quarterback and special teams support their efforts to improve their standing as they push forward through midseason challenges.