On Saturday, Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars on one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history. After being down 27-0 heading into halftime, the Jaguars took down the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 31-30.

As the Jaguars came back, one of their defining plays of the game was a converted two-point conversion.

Following the play, many speculated if that was the designed call or if Trevor Lawrence made a change at the line. The second-year quarterback has now offered a little insight into exactly what happened. And it appears that the speculation was correct.

“I just saw the opportunity and figured that’d be a lot easier. I didn’t think there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it.” stated Lawrence when asked if he didn’t run the designed play call.

With Trevor Lawrence leading the charge, this Jaguars team has consistently defied expectations.

After four interceptions in the first quarter and a 27-0 deficit, it was Lawrence who led this team back. He finished the game throwing for 288 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While some quarterbacks may have been met with criticism for not running the designed play, Lawrence has secured himself as the Jaguars QB1. And without his elite play in the second half, this team likely wouldn’t have had the chance to win in the first place.

The Jaguars will be met with yet another challenge in the AFC divisional round as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. But with Trevor Lawrence leading the charge, this team seems prepared to take on anyone.